On the latest episode of the New Day Feel The Power podcast WWE stars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston speak about Woods’ UpUpDownDown Youtube gaming channel, where Kingston calls the UUDD championship the “realest title in the game.”

Things began when Woods revealed that Kingston had lost the UUDD title right before his WrestleMania 35 matchup against Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, and how Kingston was desperately trying to get it back.

WOODS: Kofi lost and wasn’t the UpUpDownDown Champion going into Mania when he was wrestling Daniel Bryan, the most important match of his career. He’s texting me at 2 AM trying to figure out, ‘Hey, can I come over and we can go to Mikaze’s to challenge for the UpUpDownDown Championship.

Kingston later spoke about how upset he gets when he loses, claiming that competing for the UUDD title is unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

KINGSTON: It’s the realest title in the game. The butterflies in my stomach, competing for the UpUpDownDown Championship is unlike anything I’ve every experienced in the business. I get so mad. When the cameras go off, I’m just sitting there stewing. It’s a game, right? Games are supposed to be fun, but I’m like, ‘That wasn’t fun.

Check out the full episode here.