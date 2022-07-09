WWe superstar Kofi Kingston recently joined WWE Deutschland for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including how the former world champion is ready to walk through the Forbidden Door and face talent from other promotions. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How Mickie James opened the Forbidden Door for WWE:

“Yeah, I mean there’s a lot, I think more so now. Well, you know, since Mickie James came to the Rumble right, the quote-on-quote ‘Forbidden Door, that was never to be talked about, was opened.”

Says there is a lot of talent from many promotions he would love to tangle with:

“So, there’s a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibly talented that I would love to mix it up with and have matches with for sure.”

