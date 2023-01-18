Kofi Kingston has really been enjoying his run in NXT alongside his longtime tag partner, Xavier Woods.

The former world champion spoke about this topic during an interview with the New York Post, where he also confirmed that Woods is dealing with a minor injury, but is recovering nicely and won’t affect their NXT storylines going forward. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Say Shawn Michaels personally requested the New Day to be in NXT:

Shawn Michaels was my guy, so anything he asks me to do I’m gonna do it. It was an honor to be asked, to be summoned by Shawn Michaels to NXT because he’s Shawn Michaels, but it’s always something we wanted to do. We always wanted to go down there and mix it up with Pretty Deadly.

Confirms Xavier Woods’ is hurt but that he’s recovering nicely:

[He’s] getting better and better every week. We are able to progress our storyline and let him rest and recover. He’ll be good in no time. He’s made a lot of progress already.

