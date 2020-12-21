Kofi Kingston lost pieces of his teeth from the loss to new RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at WWE TLC on Sunday night.

Kofi took to Twitter after he and Xavier Woods dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Hurt Business, and said the new champions have officially earned his respect. He also shared a photo of pieces of his teeth that fell out due to the hard-fought battle.

“Hats off to @Sheltyb803and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! [clinking beer mugs emoji] I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one…,” he wrote.

We noted before at this link how Benjamin dedicated last night’s win to Shad Gaspard, who passed away earlier this year.

There’s no word yet on if The New Day will get a rematch from The Hurt Business. You can see Kofi’s full tweet with photo below:

