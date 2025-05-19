Mansoor expressed hesitation about ever stepping into the ring with Shrek, describing the iconic DreamWorks ogre as a formidable and unpredictable opponent.

Reacting to a clip from the first Shrek film that showcased the character’s in-ring antics, Mansoor didn’t mince words, warning that Shrek is “dangerous to share the ring with.”

His comment that Shrek was “green” sparked some debate — potentially referring to the ogre’s inexperience in wrestling, or simply acknowledging his literal green complexion.

Fellow wrestler and tag team partner Mason Madden weighed in on the ambiguity, humorously questioning, “Idk what the color of his skin has to do with it.”

Mansoor and Madden were released from WWE in 2023. Since then, the duo has made appearances in AEW and currently compete regularly in Ring of Honor.

Unsafe green piece of shit gets brought in as a new monster heel, proceeds to stiff and take liberties with every underneath guy on the roster. Throws away all his heat by playing to the crowd so much they had to improvise and turn him, only for him to jump ship to FFA. Fuck him. https://t.co/1v0CjZD0m0 — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) May 19, 2025

In a recent appearance on “Unlikely” with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston voiced his frustration with fans following an uncomfortable encounter on a flight. Reflecting on the incident, Kingston said,

“If I’m sitting in first class while you’re heading to the back of the plane, don’t stop to film me and give a thumbs down just to get a viral moment. Then don’t go posting it online looking for attention. And don’t like or engage with disrespectful content like that—because when you do, you’re encouraging the negativity.”

Kingston went on to explain that his shift in attitude toward fans isn’t limited to airports — it extends to WWE events as well. He added,

“Buying a ticket doesn’t give you the right to shake my hand. Don’t come up to me saying, ‘I bought a ticket, I deserve a picture.’ I’m not obligated to do that. That’s not how it works.”

This new outlook aligns with Kingston’s character shift in December 2024, when he and Xavier Woods turned heel by betraying Big E and effectively ending their iconic run as The New Day.

Since then, Kingston and Woods have fully embraced their villainous personas, going on to win the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41.