WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined the Going Postl podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on botching his special Royal Rumble spot two years in a row. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On failing on his big Royal Rumble spot two years in a row:

This past year (in the men’s Royal Rumble match), I was like, you know what? Let’s make this easy money. This should be simple, you know what I mean? I’ll jump to a chair. This is gonna be easy, especially after the year before. We gotta just get back on the board and sure enough when I got knocked off, I came off so hard that when I turned around, I didn’t have time to adjust. So I’m like uh-oh, let me try to adjust in the air. So ironically, if I would’ve jumped up like I jumped the first year, I might’ve had a chance to adjust in the air but this time, I jumped out and had no time. So then I was like, oh, and then hit my head on the table and everything. Just get me out of here man. Get me the hell out of here. It’s over, it’s done.

On future spots in the Rumble:

I’ve been in that position for so long that I try to think about things to do and it’s almost like reiterations of the older ones or trying to one-up the older ones. Then I’m thinking like, man, well risk-reward, is this worth it to try it and not do it? Or maybe that’s the deal, maybe that’s what I do now is like try it and then fail at it for the next 12 years and then have a… So I don’t know. I’m on the fence about where it’s gonna go, but there’s part of me too that wants to be like, oh no, F you. I’m gonna do it. I’m just gonna do it… Yeah, I can’t go out like that, can’t go out like that, that can’t be the last one. But I don’t know. It is what it is. We’ll see what happens.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)