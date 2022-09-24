WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently sat-down with WrestleRant Radio’s Graham Matthews for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the New Day member’s thoughts on being in the WWE for so long, and how the fanbase has evolved heavily over the years he’s been with the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it is wild that he’s been in WWE for so long:

“It’s wild to have been around for so long. I look around the locker room and it’s like man, I don’t know really any of these guys. I know them, but as far as knowing them intimately and personally, there’s a new faces, which is a good thing. I’m just blessed to be able to still be hungry, be healthy and having fun and be able to do this on a full-time basis.”

Comments on WWE’s fanbase evolving over the years:

“I think being a fan of WWE now is so different is so different than it was in the 70s, 80s, 90s, people didn’t have access to your favorite WWE superstars, and now, granted we’re not in conversation with everybody, we can’t be, there’s so many people. But you get to see behind the scenes. We’re talking about UpUpDownDown and being on the gaming channel, you have a lot of people who play video games. It might be a totally different persona than you see on television, but it’s very relatable because people like games. So it’s cool to be able to identify and relate to people on a very personal level in so many different ways.”

