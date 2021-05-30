WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke to DAZN about a number of different subjects, including how he was thrusted into the main event scene back in 2019, and how he wishes his world title loss to Brock Lesnar on the FOX debut of SmackDown went down differently. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls WWE giving him an opportunity after Ali got injured:

There’s always a chance. You show up to work one day, and they tell you what you’re doing, and that’s what happened to me when Ali got hurt in 2019. They told me I’m going to be in the Elimination Chamber, and we’re going to have you do a gauntlet match, and you’re probably going to be in there for an hour plus. Can you do it? I got thrown in that scene. Then we all know what happened after that in 2019 with the KofiMania craze. It’s not cool when I say it. I hate when it comes out of my mouth, me saying KofiMania. It’s nails on a chalkboard to me.

Says there’s always a chance you can get thrusted into the main event scene:

You just never know what’s going to happen. For example, on Raw this past Monday, me having a match with Randy Orton (and) having a really good match there. Then who would have thought that I would be the one to answer the open challenge. Nobody on my timeline said that I was going to be the one to come out. People were surprised. You just never know. So there’s always a chance that you’re going to be thrust into the main event scene. The key is just to be ready at all times. When you come to work, be ready to knock it out of the park with whatever opportunity that you’re given. You just always show up to work with the mentality that I’m going to kick ass today. You just never know what’s going to happen in our world.

Says he wishes his world title loss to Brock Lesnar would have went down differently: