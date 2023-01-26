Kofi Kingston has massive praise for The Usos, even though they broke The New Day’s tag team title record.

Kingston spoke about this topic during his recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out Of Character, where he reflects on The New Day’s epic rivalry with The Bloodline members, and how epic their rivalry has become over the years. That and more from Kingston’s chat can be found below.

Says New Day held the tag title record near to their hearts:

It was something that we held dear to our hearts, especially when you think about Demolition. They held that record for what, 30 years? We’re like ‘Oh cool, we’ll have this record for at least twenty. I mean, can we get ten? Can we get a decade?’ Here are The Usos right on our tails and [then they break the record) less than five years later? C’mon man, we can’t have nothing around here [laughs].

How the New Day and the Usos always have incredible matchups:

It’s all good man, I joke about that but The Usos are such incredible people, they’re incredible athletes, they’re incredible talent. Their journey has just been so amazing to watch when you think about the lineage and their Samoan heritage and their dad being in this and their uncles and their cousins and everybody that has come through and made their mark in the industry. Now, they’re doing the exact same and they’re doing it in a way that hasn’t been done before. They are probably the best opponents that we have gone up against, and we’ve had a lot of matches with them, but every single one of them has been different. Every single one of them kind of outdoes the last one.

Says that no one else could have broken the tag title record except The Usos:

It’s always just a pleasure and a honor and a privilege to be able to mix it up with them in any way, shape, or form in the ring. Part of me is kinda like records are made to be broken, so I’m not really losing any sleep over the record being broken, but we wanted it to last until the end of time. But, if there was anybody that was gonna break it, we’re glad that it could have been The Usos and then for us to have that match for them to actually break the record, it just means a lot. I’ve said it in a few interviews now too, but the history of the industry is such so important, [especially] when you get to chance to bring elements from early on in a timeframe and combine them and tell a long term story. Obviously, the history we have with The Usos, it’s been a long term storytelling journey. It almost had to be The Usos that broke that record, it just felt right for us to be the ones that they beat to cross that finish line and actually take that record. It’s always an honor and pleasure to be going up against them, and it was an honor and a pleasure to [reluctantly] hand it to them.

