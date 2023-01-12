Kofi Kingston has a big prediction for 2023.

The New Day member and former world champion participated in a video put out by WWE naming some wild predictions for the year, one which included Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more. Kingston’s prediction stand out as he believes that Rhea Ripley will capture the Intercontinental title similar to how Chyna did back in the Attitude Era.

I’m gonna put Rhea [Ripley] in the mix and the most surprising thing that will happen this year is that Rhea will win the Intercontinental Championship or the United States Championship.

Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in an intergender match a few weeks ago, and really showed off her strength by slamming Luke Gallows from the Good Brotheres. You can check out the full video below.