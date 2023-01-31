WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined TV Insider for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The New Day member hyping up NXT Vengeance Day, where he and Xavier Woods will be defending the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Fatal-Four Way against Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and one other team that will be determined this Tuesday. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Pretty Deadly is awesome:

They are awesome. We always joke that they kind of remind us of a young New Day because of their bond, their outfits, and their antics. They are not afraid to try new things and be themselves with full confidence and arrogance. They love to get under people’s skin, which is awesome. You crave that as a WWE superstar. Being able to get a reaction.

Talks the backstage atmosphere in WWE and how it has changed: