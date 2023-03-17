Kofi Kingston is set to undergo surgery today.

As we’ve noted, Kingston suffered an injury to his right ankle on the March 3 SmackDown after a in-ring brawl segment with The New Day, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The injury occurred when McIntyre nailed a top rope dive onto others at ringside. The injury was described as a “fluke deal,” and Kingston was replaced by Xavier Woods’ in last Friday’s Fatal 5 Way.

In an update, Kingston took to Twitter late last night and revealed that he would be going under the knife today.

After telling a long story about his day in Birmingham, Alabama, he wrote, “Tomorrow, we march forward and into the hands of the best in the world at what he does! Let’s get this ankle right! [fist emoji]”

Kingston is having the surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham today.

There’s no word yet on how long Kingston will be out of action. It was originally believed he might be out for around five weeks, and that he would not need surgery, but that obviously has changed.

You can see Kingston’s full tweet below:

***Long post ahead. Y’all that don’t like to read, this ain’t for you lol*** Alabama folks are so kind. Earlier today instead of waiting 15 min for an Uber to take me to the YMCA Shades Valley to workout, I opted to take one of those electric street scooters. Big mistake. Half… https://t.co/KQUjlVRCyn — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) March 17, 2023

