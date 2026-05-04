Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have broken their silence regarding The New Day’s departure from WWE.

As noted, the duo parted ways with WWE, with the news breaking this past weekend, and many, including Big E., publicly acknowledging and/or commenting about it on social media.

In an update, Kingston and Woods each took to X today to release detailed statements regarding the situation.

Kingston wrote the following:

“It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn’t been on social media until today and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. “So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude… “My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am truly blessed to have had such an illustrious, accolade-laden and, most importantly, fun-filled career. I made my childhood dream become the most wonderful reality. “Throughout this journey, I’m so thankful to have been surrounded by great friends and to have built so many unbreakable connections with people that I’m very proud to call my family. “Most people go through life without ever experiencing a love like I have for Woods and E. That bond alone would have made this whole experience worth it. “There are far too many people to mention by name here, but to everyone who has ever supported me, guided me, helped me, taught me, cheered for me, praised me, stood up for me, and even rooted against me: Thank you. I appreciate you more than words can say. “My main mission has always been a simple one: To provide a comfortable life filled with heartwarming memories for my family. And, largely in part to all of you, I can proudly say that I have achieved that goal and more. “This wasn’t supposed to be a novel, so let me wind it down with some advice: “Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in. “Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth. “Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible. “The kid that was too small, short, skinny, and scrawny was never supposed to make it in this land of giants…yet here we are. “And so… “…as the sun sets on one chapter, so too must it rise in another. Tomorrow is indeed…a New Day.”

Woods wrote this one:

“For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It’s where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about. “When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something different to professional wrestling. That chance became a life full of moments I’ll carry with me forever — WrestleMania, championships, King of the Ring, arenas around the world, and the gift of connecting with all of you by being myself. “The New Day gave me a bond with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE that I’ll cherish for life. You believed in us, even when our ideas were wild, and because of that, we got to show people that being unapologetically yourself is a strength. “UpUpDownDown became another piece of that same mission: a place for joy, friendship, and humanity. I’m so thankful to everyone, past and present, who helped build it brick by brick. “To the locker room, producers, trainers, crew, camera teams, ring crew, everyone behind the scenes, and the props department – thank you. WWE has the most special and hardest working props department that youll ever find. Love you guys and none of this happens without you. “And to everyone who has been part of this ride: thank you for believing in me. Thank you for letting me be Xavier Woods. Thank you for giving me the confidence… to walk away as Austin Creed.”

It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn’t been on social media until today and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude… My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am… pic.twitter.com/Tw7ZTpg9Q3 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 4, 2026