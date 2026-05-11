The New Day are ready for a new day for their pro wrestling careers.
And it begins with their first post-WWE booking.
On Monday, it was announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be appearing as Kofi and Austin Creed, at GalaxyCon on May 23 and May 24.
GalaxyCon released the following:
Kofi is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler best known for his legendary career in WWE. Since debuting in 2007, Kingston has become one of WWE’s most exciting high-flyers, earning fan-favorite status through his athleticism, charisma, and unforgettable Royal Rumble moments. He is a former WWE Champion, the first African-born WWE Champion, and a decorated titleholder with reigns as Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and multiple-time Tag Team Champion. Kingston is also known as a member of The New Day alongside Xavier Woods and Big E, one of WWE’s most popular and decorated factions.
Austin Creed is an American professional wrestler, entertainer, and creator. Known for his charisma, athleticism, and love of gaming and pop culture, Creed has become a fan favorite both in and out of the ring. Before joining WWE, he competed in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, NWA Anarchy, and other independent promotions. In WWE, he rose to worldwide recognition as a member of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E, becoming part of one of the most popular and decorated teams in modern wrestling. Throughout his career, Creed has held multiple championships, including WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship, and TNA World Tag Team Championships.