WWE RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori are expecting their third child together.

As seen in the Instagram video below, Kori revealed the big news by reading a book she wrote for their sons, Khi and Orion.

The video, filmed by Kofi, noted at the end that they are expecting the new baby in November 2021.

Kofi and Kori were married in 2010. Khi was born in 2013, and Orion was born in 2016.

You can see the full Instagram video below:

