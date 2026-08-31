Kofi is embracing a new chapter following his arrival in AEW.

Kofi and Austin Creed made their AEW debuts at Sunday’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, competing alongside Swerve Strickland as New Level.

The group immediately made an impact, capturing the AEW World Trios Championships on their first night with the company.

Following the debut, Kofi took to social media on Monday and further signaled the beginning of a new era by dropping his former last name from his profile.

“Here’s to new beginnings… 🥂”

Kofi and Creed departed WWE earlier this year before resurfacing in AEW at All In.