Kofi is enjoying his time in AEW, and he credits Tony Khan’s enthusiasm for professional wrestling as one of the reasons why.

Kofi and Austin Creed made their AEW debuts at All In, joining forces with Swerve Strickland to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships. The newly formed group, known as The New Level, captured the titles that night and has remained champion ever since.

During an appearance on ‘The Mick and Kenny Show,’ Kofi discussed the atmosphere backstage in AEW and how Khan’s passion for the business has helped create a positive environment throughout the company.

“Yeah, well, about 22, almost 22 years in totality,” Kofi said. “But, like, yeah, it’s just, it’s different and in a good way. You know, it really makes you want to bring your best forward in a different way. You always want to bring your best, but it’s very difficult to describe, but just like you were saying, the energy starts from the top down, you know.”

He explained that seeing Khan bring that level of excitement to his role motivates the talent to match his enthusiasm.

“So, when you see the person who is literally at the top, you know, as the boss exuding this energy, you want to match that energy, you know what I mean,” he continued. “Like it’s so contagious and infectious. So, yeah, man, we are really enjoying ourselves here thus far.”

The former WWE Superstar also revealed an interesting detail about The New Level’s arrival in AEW, explaining that despite widespread speculation about their debut, their contracts weren’t finalized until shortly before they appeared at All In.

“So I think it was like the worst kept secret on the Internet because everyone seemed to know that we were going to be here,” he said. “However, we didn’t put ink to paper in terms of a contract until less than 24 hours before we went out. So it was never like guaranteed.”

Kofi said joining AEW had been a goal for the group, particularly because of the opportunity to compete against the company’s established tag teams and trios.

“But again, the theme is manifestation, right? This is where we wanted to be,” Kofi said. “We envisioned ourselves being here competing against all these great tag teams, all these great trios, teams, and sure enough, it happened.”

Not only did it happen, but Kofi and Austin Creed made AEW history on their first night in the company.

“And as a matter of fact, we were the first people to win a title on our first night on AEW,” he pointed out. “There have been people who have done it in their first match, but it’s been like their second appearance. For us to do that on the first night was record-breaking. No one’s ever done that before.”

The New Level’s championship victory at All In marked an immediate impact for Kofi and Creed following their departures from WWE, with the group continuing to establish itself in AEW’s trios division.

Next up for the AEW World Trios Champions are a defense of their titles at the next pay-per-view, as Swerve Strickland and The New Level will take on Hangman Page & Brodido at AEW WrestleDream 2026 on Saturday, October 17, live from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.