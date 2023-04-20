Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite Tony Khan announced on Twitter that lucha-libre star Komander had officially signed with the company after weeks of fantastic performances.

Komander caught up with Lexy Nair backstage to comment on the signing, a moment he says he’s worked very hard for in his career.

Thank you for everything. I figured it out, I am very, very excited & I don’t believe this. God is good and God’s timing is always right. I just want to say this: Mom, Dad, we made it. I thank my family for never leaving me by myself. I apologize, I can’t speak that much because this is years work to be here. I want to hold these tears, but they are of happiness, of hard work, and I want to tell all the people that supported me & that were with me during the roughest times that we are here now and the story of this human being who will fight for everything.

The 24-year-old later thanks his family and everyone who has supported him on his journey.

The world keeps learning about us, so I want to thank you all for bringing me here and will go even more further because I owe it to the people who supported me. Thank you AEW for welcoming me, and thank you God for this. My family, this one is for y’all because you all never left me. To my mom & my brothers, we will move forward. Fight for your dreams because everything is possible of you have faith, if you have discipline, and if you have respect for those in your profession. VENGA! Muchas gracias!!

Komander came up short in his matchup against Jay White on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out his comments below.

