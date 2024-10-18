Komander has earned himself a shot at a title in Ring Of Honor.

During the October 17 episode of ROH TV On HonorClub, the masked pro wrestling veteran defeated Willie Mack in a ROH Television Championship Eliminator bout.

With the victory, Komander has earned himself the next crack at reigning ROH TV Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Cage won the ROH TV title with a victory over Atlantis Jr. during the “Zero Hour” pre-show for the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend in Tacoma, Washington.

A date for the Komander-Cage title tilt has not yet been announced.