Although Komander came up short to him in the High-Flying Elimination Match on the special “4/20” live episode of AEW Rampage on Saturday night, he was still in awe of sharing the ring with “The Whole F’N Show.”

Komander surfaced on X after last night’s AEW double-header at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, writing about his childhood dream coming true by getting to share the ring with WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam.

“I remember getting home from school, and playing on my portable DVD the matches of one of my favorite wrestlers, RVD,” he wrote. “Now being able to be in a ring with him is crazy! What a dream come true! Thanks señor R V D.”

After the show, Rob Van Dam also appeared in a digital exclusive backstage interview segment, where some more “4/20” jokes were made.

This week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage, which was the “go-home show” for AEW Dynasty 2024 tonight on pay-per-view from St. Louis, MO., also featured the announcement that Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are expecting their first child together.

AEW President Tony Khan popped online to congratulate the couple after the segment, which was taped during the AEW Dynamite show this past Wednesday night, aired on the AEW Rampage broadcast.

“Congratulations Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker,” Khan wrote via X. “Thank you all watching AEW Rampage live NOW and AEW Collision tonight on TNT!”