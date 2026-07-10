AEW has received some positive news regarding one of its absent stars.

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Komander’s visa issues have officially been resolved, clearing him to return to action beginning with tonight’s AEW Brawl at the Ballpark event at Target Field in Minneapolis following the Minnesota Twins game.

“Komander’s visa situation is settled and he’s back at the AEW show tonight at the Minnesota Twins game,” Meltzer wrote. “He’s now available going forward. He killed it in Mexico a few weeks back.”

Komander is scheduled to compete in a six-person tag team match, teaming with Top Flight against The Opps and Action Andretti as part of the special post game event.

Komander had been sidelined from competing in the United States since March due to visa complications. The Beast Mortos was also affected by the same issue, with both wrestlers instead remaining active in CMLL while unable to travel to the U.S. AEW and CMLL continue to maintain a strong working relationship.

The extended absence also impacted the ROH World Tag Team Championship picture. During that stretch, Mortos and Sammy Guevara defended the titles in CMLL before ultimately dropping the belts to Místico and Máscara Dorada.