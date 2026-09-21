Konami finished her hometown appearance in Fukuyama with a victory for H.A.T.E., while Hina secured a notable win over one of STARDOM’s tag team champions earlier on the card.

STARDOM’s September 20 event at Big Rose was the second stop on its Silver Week Tour. The main event paired Konami with Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Rina and Azusa Inaba against Hanan, Saya Iida, Matoi Hamabe, Waka Tsukiyama and HANAKO.

Konami used black spray on Iida before putting her away with a punt kick at 13:41. The match also brought Hanan and Ruaka together for another preview of their September 29 Wonder of Stardom Championship match.

In the six-woman tag, Hina teamed with Lady C and Ranna Yagami against AZM, Miyu Amasaki and Maki Itoh. Hina pinned Amasaki with the Mad Splash at 9:36, handing the reigning Goddess of Stardom Champion a non-title defeat.

Amasaki and AZM entered as the championship team, 02line, but neither belt was at stake in the six-woman match.

Source: STARDOM’s official Fukuyama results.