Kongo Kong On His #SpeakingOut Allegations, Talks Feud With Nick Aldis

Former IMPACT star Kongo Kong recently spoke to the Pro Wrestling Podcast to talk about his speaking out allegations and his departure from IMPACT. Highlights are below.

On being inappropriate backstage:

My, I guess, thought process was, if that kid is hurt, I don’t want to say anything or do anything that would cause him to do any harm to himself. That was the basis for my apology. I didn’t go into the story, because, really, it happened behind the curtain and should have stayed behind the curtain. If there was an issue, it should have stayed between us or he could have involved a coach, the promoter or any of the other people around us that he trusts. It was a blow, because — as I said, a year-and-a-half had passed.

His rivalry with Nick Aldis:

He always had a star-like quality. He wasn’t always onboard with my character…Eventually he kind of gave in to it. It was maybe not the most ideal start to our relationship, our working relationship, and eventually we got past it.

On his departure from IMPACT:

I’ve known Jimmy Jacobs for years…Scott D’Amore, I’ve known for a long time. Basically the reason I broke into Canada was Scott D’Amore, so we’ve been friends for years, and I never felt like I could get what I consider a straight answer from those guys — and I’d ask. Is it the way I wrestle? Do I need to change that? Is it the way I look? What is it? What do I need to do to get myself back on TV? I even presented them to 8-10 directions of how to present the character.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)