Kongo Kong On His #SpeakingOut Allegations, Talks Feud With Nick Aldis

Former IMPACT star Kongo Kong recently spoke to the Pro Wrestling Podcast to talk about his speaking out allegations and his departure from IMPACT. Highlights are below.
On being inappropriate backstage:
My, I guess, thought process was, if that kid is hurt, I don’t want to say anything or do anything that would cause him to do any harm to himself. That was the basis for my apology. I didn’t go into the story, because, really, it happened behind the curtain and should have stayed behind the curtain. If there was an issue, it should have stayed between us or he could have involved a coach, the promoter or any of the other people around us that he trusts. It was a blow, because — as I said, a year-and-a-half had passed.
His rivalry with Nick Aldis:
He always had a star-like quality. He wasn’t always onboard with my character…Eventually he kind of gave in to it. It was maybe not the most ideal start to our relationship, our working relationship, and eventually we got past it.
On his departure from IMPACT:
I’ve known Jimmy Jacobs for years…Scott D’Amore, I’ve known for a long time. Basically the reason I broke into Canada was Scott D’Amore, so we’ve been friends for years, and I never felt like I could get what I consider a straight answer from those guys — and I’d ask. Is it the way I wrestle? Do I need to change that? Is it the way I look? What is it? What do I need to do to get myself back on TV? I even presented them to 8-10 directions of how to present the character.
Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman