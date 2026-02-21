On a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, the hosts discussed online speculation surrounding a tense moment during a match between Ludwig Kaiser and Vikingo.

The conversation centered on a clip in which Kaiser appeared to take issue with repeated kicks to the back of his neck. In the footage reviewed on the show, Kaiser can be heard telling the referee, “Tell him to take it easy on my neck,” after being struck in the corner.

Shortly after, Vikingo delivers another kick to the same area, which led to online chatter that the exchange may have gone beyond normal in-ring physicality.

Disco Inferno described the moment as Vikingo “being a little bit rough with him,” while noting that Kaiser “was kind of getting a little pissed.”

However, Konnan urged caution before jumping to conclusions.

“I need to see what happened after that,” he said, adding that he hadn’t seen the full match and would watch it before offering a firm opinion.

He also noted that stiff exchanges can happen in wrestling and that context matters, particularly when evaluating whether something crossed a line.

At no point during the segment did the hosts confirm an actual backstage altercation. Instead, the discussion remained focused on the visible in-ring interaction and whether the moment was simply part of the match’s physical intensity.

As of now, neither Kaiser nor Vikingo has publicly commented on the incident.