Lucha-libre legend Konnan made a surprise appearance on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The former multi-time champion joined the Inner Circle during their shenanigans in Las Vegas, which saw MJF and Chris Jericho slam shots of Everclear, Sammy Guevara lose in blackjack, and Wardlow and Jake Hager beat up civilians in an attempt to one-up the other.

Check out part one of the Inner Circle’s Las Vegas journey below.

"There's no such thing as Dragons, @Konnan5150" – @IAmJericho.

Pt1 of the Inner Circle's trip to Vegas started to get interesting…Pt2 coming later in the night! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.

cc: @CromwellVegas @CaesarsPalace pic.twitter.com/QzPNhFtJBu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

