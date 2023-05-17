Konnan has some criticism for one of AEW’s top champions.

The Lucha-Libre legend spoke about the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill on the latest episode of his Keepin It 100 podcast. Konnan claims that Cargill should be a much bigger star than she currently is, adding that her recent feud with Taya Valkyrie didn’t make anyone look good.

She should be a way bigger star. I’ve never really seen her in a feud. Taya’s [Valkyrie] the only one, and Taya kind of looked dumb in that finish, ‘Oh I forgot I can’t put my finish on her and then she rolled me up,’ that was brutal.

Konnan later states that Cargill’s “money look” has lost its affect and that something needs to be done with her character before she gets staler than she already is.

I almost feel like they’re thinking is, ‘Let’s put the belt on her because with that look she’s money. Yeah, but now that money look is three years old, it’s not new anymore. You’ve got to do something with her or it will get stale like what is happening.

