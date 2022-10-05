Konnan gave some criticism to one of AEW’s managers, Stokely Hathaway, in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

Konnan’s main issue with him stems from the incohesive feeling of the group – The Firm. The group came together initially in helping MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. Since he arrived in AEW, Stokley has been the manager of Jade Cargill.