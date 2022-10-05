Konnan gave some criticism to one of AEW’s managers, Stokely Hathaway, in an interview with Wrestling Inc.
Konnan’s main issue with him stems from the incohesive feeling of the group – The Firm. The group came together initially in helping MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. Since he arrived in AEW, Stokley has been the manager of Jade Cargill.
“First of all, Stokely … very un-entertaining. I don’t know why he gets so much TV,” he said. “Think of the panorama I just threw you. Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?”
Konnan added that he’s not “anti-Stokely,” but rather just putting forth criticism. “People think because you criticize somebody, you don’t like them,” he said, “I like this guy, but I’m not hating. I’m just stating.”