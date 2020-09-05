Lucha-libre legend Konnan was a recent guest on the Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to talk about AEW’s use of the Lucha Bros and tag team champion Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t think AEW is using the Lucha Bros to the best of their abilities:

They’re both super talented and it’s really weird to me that in AEW I don’t think they’re really being used to the best of their ability. Because whatever they have Pentagon and Fenix doing now, it almost felt like okay, we have all these guys, we don’t really have anything for them yet, let’s just do something with them all together just to throw them in the ring. Pentagon and Fenix are on a whole other level, they really are.

How Santana and Ortiz and Kenny Omega are underutilized as well:

And same thing with Santana and Ortiz, I personally am not feeling this thing they are doing with the Best Friends but other people do like it. I don’t, I know they can be used in another capacity. So I would say they haven’t been used to the best of their capacity. But I would also say the same thing about Kenny Omega. Because I’ll tell you what, if you’re a fan and they tell you ‘Hey, see that guy that’s in AEW that’s supposedly one of the best or the best technical wrestlers in the world,’ he doesn’t really come off like that. Now I am just gonna show you a big difference, it doesn’t mean I am smarter or that I am better, nothing like that, I am just gonna show you a difference. So when Kenny Omega comes to Mexico, he’s the Triple A {Lucha Libre AAA} Champion, so what we do is, we put him against the best wrestlers in Mexico… and we let him go out there, tell his story, be a rockstar, do a 30-minute great match, and the people react to him and I am not kidding you, like a rockstar.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)