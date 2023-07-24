On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about the situation where a reporter grabbed Don Callis after the Triplemania XXXI event in Tijuana. Kenny Omega lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event.

After the event, Callis had Konosuke Takeshita attack Omega, continuing their AEW feud. This led to the reporter, who wasn’t clued in on the angle, taking Callis down.

“Did he get attacked by a reporter? I go, ‘that’s very inaccurate.’ The guy with Cornette, Brian Last, had written something where, according to Roy Lucier, who is a Triple A super fan who was in the first row, he said the guy was a photographer. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how he would deduce that because he was not a photographer.’ What had happened was, Kenny was doing this interview and Takeshita was going to attack him from behind. Don was going to come out and berate [Kenny] and Kenny was going to go after him. When he goes after him, Takeshita attacks him. We already had security on hand to separate everybody. Some jack-off, he can thank his lucky stars that the group that usually takes care of me in [Tijuana] were out bodyguarding this politician or he would have had his ass handed to him right then and there. This fucking guy, who I guess, from what the promoter told me, he does security for him and he was there because the guys who were in the security force were his bros and he went to say hi to them. Why was this motherfucker getting involved? I’m kind of producing the segment, so I’m looking at the cameras to make sure they get what they have to shoot, and all of a sudden, I hear Don going, ‘What the fuck.’ I look on the floor and this guy is trying to choke him out. Don gets up and he’s got a busted lip, his suit is ripped, he goes, ‘this is fuckin amateur hour. What the fuck.’ I was stunned, I couldn’t believe what I had seen. The guy disappeared and I was like, ‘the guy that grabbed Don, he needs to be found before he leaves the fucking arena.’ I went in there and I fucking berated him and I got him fired. He’s very lucky that my boys weren’t there, they would have handed him his ass. It was not a photographer,” stated Konnan.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription