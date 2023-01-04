Speaking on a recent episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW star Konnan heaped praise on MJF.

The veteran said that MJF is one of the main reasons that people tune into AEW, leading him to compare the AEW World Champion to the likes of The Rock and John Cena.

“So he’s like a supernova burning bright. Like, you know, at one time Shawn Michaels or Eddie [Guerrero] or Cena or The Rock. He’s a great talent with natural talking talent and charisma. He’s got a swag, confidence, his delivery. He’s just great at such a young age, and he can command a crowd in a room. I’m very happy for him. He’s one of the main reasons that people watch AEW because his segments are always fire,”

Quotes via SportsKeeda