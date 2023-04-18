AEW President Tony Khan has been very public about his dislike towards WWE, and now there’s a major name that can back up how Khan is actually feeling.

Lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he stated that Khan’s anger towards WWE is extreme, especially after FTR dropped the AAA tag team titles to Dragon Lee, who immediately relinquished the title to sign with WWE.

I can confirm to you 100 percent [Tony Khan’s anger at WWE] is real and he was really pissed off when Dragon Lee beat FTR.

Konnan later discusses his personal relationship with Khan, and how he continues to keep things peaceful due to a number of AAA talents being involved with AEW. He adds that he had a very civil conversation with Khan about working with WWE for Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame induction.

He has Pentagon and Fenix and Taya [Valkyrie] and he’s got people under contract that we use, that literally started in AAA. I get along with Tony but I did tell him that I’m gonna [induct Rey Mysterio in the Hall of Fame] and he said, ‘Yeah, very good, very logical,’ because he knows we’re boys.

