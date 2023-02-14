Konnan is unhappy with AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

The lucha-libre legend says he has heat with Takeshita for doing an Eddie Guerrero tribute during his match against MJF on last week’s Dynamite in El Paso. On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast the former nWo member says that Takeshita, who is not Mexican, has not right to do the tribute and should stick to his nationality.

Well Takeshita, whatever, he’s got heat with me, and he’s lucky I wasn’t in El Paso. Because when he went up, and he did the Eddie Guerrero thing for the frog splash, you’re not Mexican dude, I don’t care… Stick to your nationality.

Former TNT Champion Miro was not about to allow Konnan to run his mouth without consequences. The Redeemer took to Twitter and declared that Takeshita would destroy Konnan in just under 10 seconds.

I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup.

Check out Miro’s tweet below.