Veteran wrestling figure Konnan has taken aim at how John Cena was presented during the closing stretch of his WWE career, arguing that the company misread what fans wanted from a retirement run.

Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan questioned the logic behind Cena dropping two of his final three singles matches, including losses to Dominik Mysterio and Gunther. In Konnan’s view, repeatedly defeating a retiring legend sends the wrong message, especially when audiences are paying premium prices to witness a farewell.

Konnan speculated that Cena may have willingly accepted the losses as part of a personal mission to reshape his legacy. He suggested that Cena, once criticized for limiting opportunities for others during his peak years, may have wanted to leave behind a reputation as someone who elevated the next generation. While Konnan understood that motivation, he strongly disagreed with the execution, stating that watching Cena lose match after match undermined the emotional payoff of his final appearances.

He also took issue with Cena’s early retirement promos, describing them as overly familiar and lacking originality. According to Konnan, larger creative decisions, particularly involving The Rock and WWE’s shifting long-term plans, contributed to a farewell tour that never fully found its footing. Despite that, Konnan praised Cena’s professionalism for going along with creative choices he believes ultimately damaged the overall presentation.

From a business standpoint, Konnan argued that the booking made little sense. With sellout crowds expecting triumphant final moments, he felt the audience was denied the catharsis typically associated with a legendary sendoff. Instead, he suggested WWE tried too hard to subvert expectations, creating confusion rather than impact.

“The way they booked him, it’s almost like he had heat with the office,” Konnan said, adding that WWE creative “got too cute” and failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Reports have indicated that Cena himself, along with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, were directly involved in deciding the outcome of Cena’s final match. Still, Konnan remains firm in his stance: a retirement tour should celebrate a legend, not leave fans wondering why they watched him fall one last time.