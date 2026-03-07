Konnan is pushing back against reports that his Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Hall of Fame speech created backstage heat with WWE.

The rumors began circulating after Mexican wrestling veterans Cibernético and Potro claimed on the Taverns of Sin podcast that WWE officials, including Triple H, were upset following Konnan’s Hall of Fame induction at Triplemanía XXXIII in August 2025.

According to those claims, the issue centered on Konnan’s speech running longer than planned and a moment where he responded to a heckling fan in the crowd.

However, Konnan says the situation has been completely exaggerated.

Speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast on March 6, 2026, the veteran wrestling figure denied that either WWE or AAA had any problem with what happened during the segment.

“So when I was up there, everybody was applauding me even though I’m a heel, probably for all the work I’ve done in the business,” Konnan said.

He explained that while most of the crowd reacted positively, one fan in the audience repeatedly heckled him during the speech. Konnan initially ignored the disruption but eventually noticed the fan sitting just a few rows from the stage.

According to Konnan, the situation escalated when the fan began arguing with members of his family who were sitting nearby.

“But there was this one guy heckling me. At first I wasn’t paying attention to him, but when I looked, he was sitting in the second or third row,” he said. “He was arguing with my goddaughter Aalyah and also arguing with Angelica, Rey’s wife. So they were going back and forth, and I got involved.”

Konnan admitted he responded directly to the heckler during the speech.

“I insulted him. I think I insulted him twice,” Konnan said.

Despite the brief confrontation, he insists no one from either promotion raised concerns afterward.

“But nobody ever told me anything about it afterwards. Nobody from WWE and nobody from AAA said I went too long or that I shouldn’t have said something or asked why I did that.”

Konnan’s comments directly contradict the earlier claims that the segment caused backstage frustration. According to him, the rumored heat simply never existed, even though the story has continued circulating within wrestling circles.