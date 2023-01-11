Dragon Lee announced his decision to join WWE on December 28 at AAA Noche De Campeones.

It’s been reported that Lee will report sometime this month at the Performance Center to start training.

AAA booker Konnan discussed Lee’s decision to join WWE on his Keepin’ It 100 show.

“He just asked me questions and I just gave him advice. I didn’t give him advice on where to sign. He did bring up the fact, and Bandido was in the same dilemma, he wasn’t sure whether to go to WWE or AEW, but Dragon Lee was more like, ‘there are so many people there, I’m just going to get stuck in the fucking….I’m just going to go to WWE.’ He will blow everybody away. I don’t see them all (in WWE) and I don’t see it every week, but the last time I watched, which was maybe two or three months ago, there is nobody on his level there (in NXT).”

