Lucha-Libre legend Konnan was a recent guest on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to give his thoughts on AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, winning the AAA tag team titles and why it is good for business. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why FTR winning the AAA tag team titles is great for the wrestling business:

“It’s great for business. I don’t think FTR are too well known in Mexico, but they’re going to be known now. They’re going to come down, that’s another market for them to be known and for AEW to grow. Mexico is a very important market. People sleep on them and they get disrespected, but it’s an important market. It’s real good that they are coming down and I like the fact that we brought talent like Pentagon and Fenix, Angelico and Jack, Sammy Guevara, it’s cool to see all those people shining in AEW. I’m sure there will be a lot of talent coming over once they get their visas fixed. I liked the cross-pollination because when I started, no companies worked together.”

Pitches an idea for a vignette with FTR:

“I’d love to do a vignette where you guys come in and I remind them that I was one of the original Gringos Locos and welcome the new Gringos Locos. That’ll get some heat.”

