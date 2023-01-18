Konnan explains his decision to book controversial industry star, Alberto El Patron.

The Lucha Libre legend spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, where he defends the decision to give Patron another chance despite the multiple incidents he’s had in his past. Check out Konnan’s full thoughts on booking the former WWE champion for a future AAA event in the highlights below.

Says Patron has had a troubled past:

I correlate him with Trump. I think a lot of the things that Trump did were impeachable and he should have gone to jail or court or something. And he’d always gotten away with murder, right? I don’t know if he did it or if he didn’t do it. Now, I don’t know what happened between him and Saraya, only they know. Obviously it wasn’t anything good because it was a bitter separation. But he’s got to live, bro, with that stigma for the rest of his life. And I’ll give you an example. He told me that he had to move from his neighborhood because the other parents’ kids, they didn’t want to play with his kids. Everywhere he goes… He was like a hero in Mexico. And he went from a hero to a zero. Bro, you got to live with that, okay?

Why he decided to book Patron:

Now, how long do I keep punishing him? He’s been out of the business two or three years. I spoke to him and he’s told me he’s changed. He sent me pictures of him in Christmas. He knows that we’re taking a big chance on him, and he’s under a microscope and a magnifying glass at the same time. We’re giving him another chance. Everybody deserves another chance because I can guarantee you, all these virtue signalers, and all these guys that like to talk about how everybody should be nice and equal, they’re the biggest bullies. How long should he pay? Because I know for sure, you’ve done something in the last few years that you’d be embarrassed if people found out about, and everybody else is okay, but we bully on this guy because he is a public figure.

Says if Patron messes up he’ll never book him again: