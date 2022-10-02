On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 lucha libre legend Konnan spoke about Saraya’s debut in AEW, and how he felt about her very first segment from this past week’s edition of Dynamite. Check out why Konnan disliked her promo in the highlights below.

Says he likes Saraya but wasn’t a fan of her first promo in AEW:

“I like Paige personally because I know her, I like her professionally, I’ve always liked her but this was way too long and I thought it was kind of unprofessional to say ‘Don’t wrap me up, I’ll stop when I want’ because if that was a shoot, you just said it into someone’s segment, okay? Way too much Saraya, because afterwards, she was on commentary, no need for the lumberjacks, okay? And I’ve said this before, I think the star now is Hayter, and what do they do? They have Willow run her off, like really? She goes ‘I am the revolution’ that was really more like revolting.’”

Also didn’t like how Saraya put over Toni Storm:

“When she actually said, ‘Toni Storm is being utilized to her full potential’ some people booed. I think people see what I’ve said. She doesn’t work the crowd, she’s not charismatic, she doesn’t take command of the ring, she doesn’t act like a star albeit she’s a good worker and good looking.”

