Lucha-libre legend Konnan was the latest guest on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast with host Sean Waltman, where Konnan gave his thoughts on top superstar CM Punk, and what his debut in AEW would mean for the Wrestling landscape. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Chicago will melt for CM Punk’s debut:

“I actually asked him (Tony Khan) at a show, and he goes, ‘You know I can’t tell you that’ That meant to me he was coming, and they didn’t put on two extra shows in Chicago just because. I just think the place is gonna f**king melt, bro. That’s the most anticipated arrival ever.”

How Punk and a potential Daniel Bryan debut will change the game for AEW:

“He’s a hometown boy, rebellious. The guy WWE didn’t want. Because AEW, to me, is a fan base that was made because WWE didn’t give them what they wanted, and this is their hero, and if Bryan Danielson shows up, sh*ts really gonna get real. I’m serious, bro. Those are two big huge acquisitions, gamechangers. It’s letting them (WWE) know, sh*t’s on, bro. We’re here to compete. You think we’re number two? Sh*t’s on, let’s go.”

On NXT:

“NXT was definitely put on to cock block AEW. That was not a coincidence. It didn’t happen, now he’s coming after them. It’s just competition between the two big powerhouses in wrestling. I think they’re telling them, ‘Hey, we’re not playing around anymore. We’re getting two major acquisitions that you let go. That’s a huge loss, bro.”

