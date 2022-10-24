On the latest edition of Keepin It 100 lucha-libre legend Konnan discussed the leadership in WWE and the leadership in AEW, how the two companies differ, and what he thinks about the top names in each company serving as locker room leaders. Highlights from the show can be found below.

On the strength of WWE’s leadership:

“Oh, 100%. You can see the leadership there [in the WWE]. You know, Hunter, Shawn, Road Dogg are fucking excellent leaders. And then they’ve got X-Pac coming in and out and you’ve got veterans that everybody respects, like fucking Rey Mysterio. They’re got strong leaders there. They’re very professional there. Roman [Reigns] is also a leader in the locker room.”

How AEW has a lot of young immature guys, but how they have great locker room leaders:

“I think [AEW] have got a lot of young, immature people who’ve come off the indies, but I just don’t understand, because you also got guys like Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho, and Arn Anderson, who should be regulating shit there.”

