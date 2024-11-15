Konnan has been dealing with some serious health issues as of late.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the AAA booker has been hospitalized for 26 days due to diverticulitis and other issues.

While Konnan is hoping to be released from the hospital this weekend, his condition was said to have been “grave” at one point, but he was able to recover, surprising doctors.

In recent weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been holding its Collision TV tapings on Thursdays.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the roster is happy with the change. The report states that most of the talent are already on the road for Wednesday’s Dynamite TV tapings, which makes it easier to stay for another taping instead of going on the road for two days and then having to return again on Friday or Saturday.

Additionally, it is said that the ratings difference between a live and taped show isn’t enough to continue running Collision live every week.