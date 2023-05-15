Konnan opens up about his run with World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

The Lucha-Libre legend spoke about this time in his life during a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio. Konnan begins by discussing his relationship with Eric Bischoff, one that he admits lacked a little bit of respect due to Bischoff not following luchia-libre. He also reveals that he was “basically” brought in to WCW by Kevin Sullivan.

We get along, but [Bischoff] never gave me that respect because he didn’t follow lucha libre. He was basically talked into bringing me in by Kevin Sullivan. They originally wanted me to wrestle Hogan and we were going to have one match in the United States and one match in Mexico.

Konnan later recalls his run as the United States Champion for WCW. He says that One Man Gang, the man he won the title from, was difficult to work with due to not wanting to do the job.

They actually gave me the US Championship really quick against One Man Gang, who was very difficult to work with because he didn’t want to do the job. But I was a big problem because they assumed that I knew American wrestling… I had to deprogram myself to learn the American style and I think they gave up on me instead of pushing me to the moon really quick.

Konnan’s WCW run went stale until he eventually joined the nWo in 1997.

