Jey Uso’s climb from tag team specialist to breakout singles attraction once felt inevitable, but recent weeks have exposed cracks in that momentum. After a red-hot stretch that saw him win the Royal Rumble and topple Gunther on WWE’s biggest stage, Uso’s presentation has cooled, with uneven performances and creative uncertainty pulling him back toward familiar territory. The shift hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially among veterans who’ve watched countless stars struggle with the leap from team success to sustained solo credibility.

On his Keepin’ it 100 podcast, Konnan offered a blunt assessment that balanced criticism with sympathy. “I’m a Jey fan, [but] his mic work is not good,” Konnan said, noting that in-ring miscues only magnify the issue. He framed The Usos’ recent tag title win as more encouragement than course correction, adding that Uso’s best path forward may lie in reconnecting with the Bloodline saga. If a future clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns materializes, Konnan believes Jey Uso deserves another meaningful opportunity in that orbit. For now, reuniting with Jimmy and reclaiming tag gold offers stability—but whether it’s a reset or a retreat remains the bigger question.