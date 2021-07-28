Lucha-libre legend Konnan recently took part in a Q&A with AdFreeShows to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on the famous WCW faction the NWO, and what eventually led to the downfall of the group. Highlights from Konnan’s interview can be found below.

Says Bischoff only listened to Hogan and the NWO began to crumble behind the scenes:

“I was backstage so I can tell you first hand. There was a power struggle to get Eric Bishoff’s ear. There was Hall and Nash, and then there was Hogan. It seemed at the end of the day, Eric would always listen to Hogan. That really started the downfall of, to me, of that whole storyline, and even the company, because there was so much tension behind the scenes. Scott Hall, who I thought was brilliant at coming up with ideas, was no longer coming up with ideas, and was drinking. The worst part is they were starting to shoot on each other. If you go back and look at the old interviews, Hogan was shooting on Nash. Nash was shooting on Hogan. Nash was shooting on Kevin Sullivan. Roddy Piper was shooting. It was a power struggle for money and for ideas. At the end of the idea, Eric hitched his boat to Hogan, and not to Hall and Nash.”

Says he was barely putting in effort because he hated being there after a while:

“When I was in WCW at that time, I never thought that I could hate something I love so much. I just hated being there so I wasn’t even paying attention anymore. I was literally just going there, getting paid, and leaving. I just thought that there was so much they could have done there.”

