While speaking on K100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics, including Bianca Belair.

During the podcast, The former WCW/TNA Wrestling star thinks it’s time for Bianca Belair to turn heel because she has a stale character after dropping the Women’s Title to Asuka at Night of Champions.

“Becky [and] Trish are about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. They’ve [writing team] done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault. It’s creative’s fault because she has become stale. I would not mind her turning heel.”

