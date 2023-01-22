In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”
Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth.
“Prison Hard Dom,” Konnan said. “Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don’t mess with him.”
Konnan stated that Dominik is “killing it” in the role.
“I love what they’re doing with him. You know, he was kind of getting stale with [his father] Rey [Mysterio] and they really like that. They started up the show on ‘Raw’ with them and the Bloodline, which was really good. And everything they’ve given him to do, I think he’s done to perfection, so I’m really happy for him.”