In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”

Since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up unexpectedly at his grandparents’ home, Dominik Mysterio has given his persona a new depth.

“Prison Hard Dom,” Konnan said. “Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don’t mess with him.”

Konnan stated that Dominik is “killing it” in the role.