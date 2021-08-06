Konnan discussed a wide range of topics on his Keepin It 100% podcast.

During it, he shared his thoughts on the deathmatch between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite where the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion went over.

“I was watching it backstage on the monitor. My whole thing is, I want to know how many people know Nick Gage. That is really what I wanted to know. I was very surprised. He divided the crowd. Half were with Jericho and half were with Gage. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t.’ Gage is a cool, laid back, chilly motherf*cker. He doesn’t have any ego. He isn’t trying to be a big shot. He’s a cool dude. He’s busted his a*s. He’s been on the indies for a long time, and I was glad he got a showcase. When they broke the glass, that tempered glass, bro, that place erupted. The fans were into it. It wasn’t a great hardcore match, but you can only do so much on TNT. I thought Chris bled, he made it exciting, and it was alright. The people liked it. I was there live, and the people liked it.”