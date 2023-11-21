On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler shared his belief that every member of The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) has the potential to stand out as singles stars.

“I could literally see every person in that group being a single star. I think that is what’s going to happen in the future, and it seems like Rhea [Ripley] might be the first one because she’s getting cheered a lot. Plus, the best [baby faces] are usually the guys that would go to heels because the people know that they’re ass kickers and they’re like, ‘Wow, now their f**king faces.’” He continued, “And I can imagine one day, not now, but one [day], because you want to ride this dominant wave and milk it as long as you can, but Dom [Mysterio] being a face, he’s going to be mega f***ing over. But you want to milk this as long as you can without being monotonous. That’s kind of the secret, because it’s almost like gambling. You got to know when to leave the table, and you don’t want something to get too old like the NWO did.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)