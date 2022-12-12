On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Konnan gave an update on his medical condition.

The former WCW/TNA star noted that he started dialysis

“I just started dialysis today. I can tell you that for the last eight months, and I really usually don’t bring it up to you guys because that’s just the way I am, but the last eight months have been torture for me, mentally and physically. It’s been very, very, very hard to go to work to do this show. Thank God it’s the only thing I have to do, but even getting on a plane has been torture for me. I feel weak. I feel lethargic. I feel despondent, no energy, irritable, depressed. You name it, bro. I’m just not myself. It’s been really, really hard, and it’s been really hard for me to cope with this.”

Konnan noted that he fell asleep in a recent meeting:

“We did the final casting yesterday, and bro, during the meeting, I fell asleep, which was very embarrassing. Then an hour later, I had a meeting with Marvel, and I fell asleep during that too, which was very embarrassing because that’s just how weak I was. If you remember the last show, you guys were like, ‘Are you alright? We’ll cut the show short’, and I somehow sludged through it. I didn’t want you guys to notice how bad I was. So I said, I gotta get this fu**ing dialysis thing or if not, I can’t function.” “So I went today and I feel great, bro because they told me ‘Bro, no wonder you feel like shit. Your phosphorus is low, you’re anemic, your hemoglobin is low.’ They were telling me all these things. They were like, ‘Bro, nobody can function like this. Your kidneys aren’t working. I mean, you’re lucky to even be standing. Most guys like you would have thrown in the towel.’ Anyways, I went there today and it was a great experience, way better than I expected. I feel really good. I hope to be able to be my old grumpy self, you know, and I just wanted to say that. I also wanted to say that there were like five people that were cool enough that they wanted to donate their kidneys, and I lost that list. So if they could please get a hold of me again, because I don’t know who you are or how to get a hold of you. I would really appreciate it.”

