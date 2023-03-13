Konnan knowns a thing or two about bleeding in the pro wrestling industry, and he questions why American Wrestling, especially AEW, does it so gratuitously.

The Lucha-Libre legend spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he looked back on his days wrestling in Mexico, where he admits to blading a lot. However, Konnan states that Mexican culture is very different from American culture, and that the blood in those feuds was expected because of the intensity of the rivlarly.

The former WCW alumni also calls out top AEW star Jon Moxley, someone he believes bleeds way too much against opponents where getting color doesn’t really seem necessary. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he would blade a lot while in Mexico because of the nature of his feuds:

I bladed a lot in Mexico. All my feuds were blood feuds. In a two-month period I would probably bleed twice a week. To me I had a formula and it always included blood.

Why he thinks blading in America has become a problem:

I think the biggest problem about blading nowadays is that in Mexico, which is a whole different culture, very different than the United States in many ways just like Japan is, just like…everybody to doesn’t think like Americans. When you bleed in Mexico people still get hot like 20 years ago. But, here is the problem in the United States especially in AEW. It just comes off as gratuitous. When Moxley is wrestling…every week he wrestles somebody different, usually with very little to no build-up…why are you bleeding?

Konnan is reportedly set to induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place on March 31st.

